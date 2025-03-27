Milwaukee placed Perkins (shin) on the 10-day injured list Thursday.

Perkins fractured his right shin early in spring training and plans to continue his rehab program at the Brewers' complex in Arizona rather than traveling north with the big club for the start of the regular season, per MLB.com. Milwaukee is hopeful that Perkins will be ready to make his season debut at some point in May, but a more definitive date is unlikely to be established until he resumes playing in rehab games.