Perkins went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Blue Jays.

Perkins was the only Brewer with multiple hits in the contest. He's surged at the plate with seven multi-hit efforts and five extra-base hits over his last 12 contests, going 16-for-42 (.381) in that span. The outfielder is up to a .259/.330/.389 slash line with seven steals, five home runs, 21 RBI and 33 runs scored through 215 plate appearances, though he also has a 26.5 percent strikeout rate that could ultimately drag down his batting line in the long run. As long as he's hitting, Perkins should see a starting role in center field.