Perkins went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double in Wednesday's 10-6 win over the Cubs.

Perkins went yard as part of a five-run third inning for the Brewers. That homer was his first since he hit a long ball against the Cubs on May 4. He hit a poor .164 with a .388 OPS over 20 contests between homers. For the season, Perkins is slashing .232/.318/.361 with five homers, 17 RBI, 25 runs scored, five stolen bases and five doubles across 176 plate appearances while seeing a majority of the playing time in center field.