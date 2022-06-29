Woodruff (6-3) earned the win Tuesday in Tampa Bay, striking out 10 in five innings while allowing a run on two hits.

Woodruff (hand) was making his first start since going on the injured list on May 30 and was masterful in his return. The righty struck out seven of the first nine batters he faced and retired the Rays in order over the first three innings. Both hits he allowed came in the fourth inning, leading to Tampa Bay's lone run against him. After some struggles to begin the season, Woodruff appeared to have found his way in his last three starts before going on the IL, and on Tuesday he picked up where he left off. He has allowed five runs over his last 20 innings while posting a 26:3 K:BB.