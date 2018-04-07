Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Leaves early against Cubs
Woodruff lasted just 3.2 innings in a no-decision against the Cubs on Friday, giving up two earned runs on four hits while striking out three and walking two in Milwaukee's 5-4 defeat.
It was an inefficient outing for the right-hander, who needed 95 pitches to get through the 3.2 innings. He's an unproven commodity at the big-league level, so he shouldn't be thought of as a sleeper candidate until he proves that he can put up worthy numbers as a member of Milwaukee's rotation.
