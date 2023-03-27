The Brewers informed Turang on Monday that he'll be included on the Opening Day roster.

Turang has had a solid showing this spring, sporting a .282/.349/.385 batting line with one home run and three stolen bases. He's not up with the big club to sit out often, so at minimum, Turang should be a regular at second base against right-handed pitching, with Luis Urias likely handling third base. Meanwhile, Brian Anderson could see more time in the corner outfield with Turang making the team. While he could be stuck toward the bottom of the batting order, Turang could be a fantasy asset right away due to his wheels.