Turang went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Atlanta.

Turang has seen fairly steady playing time since the All-Star break, but he's gone just 4-for-24 (.167) over his last nine games. His homer Sunday was his first extra-base hit in that span. For the season, he's slashing .203/.272/.313 with four homers, 20 RBI, 20 runs scored and 11 stolen bases through 250 plate appearances. Turang appears to have at least a strong-side platoon role at second base, and he should remain in the lineup regularly while Owen Miller and Andruw Monasterio cover the corner infield spots with Rowdy Tellez (forearm) and Brian Anderson (back) sidelined.