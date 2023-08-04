Turang went 3-for-5 with a three-run homer and an additional run scored in Thursday's win over the Pirates.

Turang extended Milwaukee's lead to 8-1 with a three-run homer off Mitch Keller in the fifth inning. It's Turang's fifth long ball of the year and just his second in his last 50 games. While he hasn't provided frequent power, the rookie infielder has been swinging the bat well, going 9-for-20 (.450) over his previous six games. Overall, Turang is slashing .221/.289/.333 with 27 runs scored, 25 RBI and 12 stolen bases across 284 plate appearances this season.