Milwaukee optioned Turang to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday.

Willy Adames has been activated from the concussion IL and Turang will head back to Nashville for a bit more minor-league seasoning. He made the Brewers' roster out of camp this spring and had a productive night Tuesday, but the 23-year-old carries a weak .205/.254/.307 overall batting line through his first 177 major-league plate appearances.