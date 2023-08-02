Turang went 2-for-4 with a stolen base, two RBI and two runs in Tuesday's 6-4 win against the Nationals.

Turang still has just one extra-base hit in his past eight games, but he delivered plenty of value on his two singles. It's just the fifth occasion this season the 23-year-old has collected multiple RBI in a game and just the fourth time he's scored multiple runs. Turang has come alive at the plate over the past week, having gone 7-for-19 with a double, two walks and two runs in addition to Tuesday's run production.