The Brewers optioned Boushley to the Arizona Complex League on Saturday.

Boushley was selected to the active roster Friday and looked solid during his MLB debut, giving up one run while pitching the final 2.1 frames and striking out five batters en route to collecting his first big-league win. He'll continue to work at the Brewers' facility in Arizona and could rejoin the team should Milwaukee's bullpen take a hit during the postseason. Clayton Andrews was sent to Arizona alongside Boushley, and Eric Lauer and Trevor Megill (paternity) took their places on the active roster.