site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: twins-caleb-boushley-sent-to-triple-a | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Twins' Caleb Boushley: Sent to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
The Twins optioned Boushley to Triple-A St. Paul on Thursday.
The club will announce a corresponding move prior to Friday's game against the Rangers. Boushley has yielded two runs over two relief innings during his brief time in the majors this season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Scott White
• 11 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read