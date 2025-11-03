site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Caleb Boushley: Removed from 40-man roster
RotoWire Staff
Nov 3, 2025
Rays designated Boushley for assignment Monday.
Boushley was a waiver claim of the Rays in September but never made an appearance for them. He's been outrighted previously, so Boushley will have the ability to elect free agency if he passes through waivers.
