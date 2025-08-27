The Rangers recalled Boushley from Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old will claim the roster spot vacated by Nathan Eovaldi, who landed on the injured list Wednesday with a season-ending shoulder injury. Boushley has turned in a 5.22 ERA through 39.2 innings with the Rangers despite owning a 1.08 ERA in Triple-A, and he'll presumably take on a multi-inning role out of the bullpen now that he's back in Arlington.