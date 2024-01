Boushley signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Thursday.

Boushley got his first taste of the big leagues in 2023, allowing one run over 2.1 innings in his lone appearance with the Brewers. The 30-year-old posted a 5.11 ERA and 110:51 K:BB over 135.2 innings at Triple-A Nashville. He seems likely to be part of the rotation at Triple-A St. Paul in 2024.