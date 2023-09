The Brewers selected Boushley's contract from Triple-A Nashville on Friday.

Boushley recorded a 5.11 ERA and 1.38 WHIP through 135.2 innings with Nashville this season. He won't start Friday's game against the Cubs, but the 29-year-old Wisconsin native could give the Brewers a few innings out of the bullpen behind Colin Rea. Julio Teheran was designated for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster.