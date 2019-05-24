Brewers' Christian Yelich: Back in action Friday
Yelich (back) is starting in right field and batting second Friday against the Phillies.
Yelich was scratched from Tuesday's lineup with the back spasms and stayed out of the lineup Wednesday, but is good to go following Thursday's scheduled off day. The reigning National League MVP is slashing .273/.403/.600 with five home runs and three stolen bases in 15 games since the start of June.
