The Brewers placed Yelich on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a lower-back strain.

Yelich's move to the IL is retroactive to Saturday, so he will be eligible to return beginning next Tuesday. It's unclear whether or not the 32-year-old outfielder will be ready to return by then, but his condition has improved since sustaining the injury during Friday's game against Baltimore. While he's out, Blake Perkins will likely continue seeing regular playing time in the outfield, and the Brewers will promote Owen Miller from Triple-A Nashville to add to their depth.