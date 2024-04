Yelich (back) remained out of the lineup for Monday's game versus the Padres.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy said pregame that Yelich is "about the same" in regards to his progress from a back injury, although the club is hopeful some medication the outfielder is taking will help, per Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A decision as to whether Yelich will be placed on the injured list will be made Tuesday. He hasn't played since Friday.