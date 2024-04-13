Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Saturday that Yelich (back) will not play the rest of Milwaukee's current series against Baltimore and may require a trip to the injured list, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Murphy added that a decision on Yelich will likely come before Monday's series opener against the Padres. If the 32-year-old outfielder's condition doesn't improve by then, he would likely move to the IL, opening the door for Blake Perkins to see regular reps in the outfield. Yelich has been scorching hot to begin the year, slashing .333/.422/.744 across 45 plate appearances.