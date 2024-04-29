Yelich (back) played catch from 120 feet Monday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Yelich's recovery from a lower-back strain has come along more slowly than anticipated, but he's finally beginning to ramp things up. It's been two-and-a-half weeks since he last played for the Brewers and there remains no timetable for his return to the 26-man active roster.
