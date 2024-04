Yelich (back) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres.

The 32-year-old hasn't seen the field since Friday, and he'll sit for the fourth straight game as he continues to deal with the back injury. According to Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Brewers considered Tuesday a deadline for a potential IL move for Yelich, but it remains to be seen if he's shifted to the shelf.