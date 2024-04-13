Yelich (back) isn't in the Brewers' lineup for Saturday's game against the Orioles.
Yelich felt his back tighten up on him while running during Friday's win and was removed from the game in the second inning. The veteran outfielder has a history with back injuries, so it's not too surprising to see Milwaukee rest him to avoid making the issue worse. Sal Frelick will shift to left field in Yelich's place, allowing Blake Perkins to start in center field and bat ninth.
