Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Sunday that Yelich (back) has resumed swinging the bat in addition to running and throwing, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The 32-year-old seemingly had a breakthrough in his recovery from a low back strain this weekend, when he had his best session in the batting cage since landing on the shelf, according to MLB.com. Yelich said that he's targeting a return to action before the Brewers' road trip wraps up Wednesday in Kansas City, but don't be surprised if the team takes a more conservative approach and gives him more time to heal up from the back injury before activating him from the 10-day injured list.