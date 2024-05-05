Share Video

Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Sunday that Yelich (back) has resumed swinging the bat in addition to running and throwing, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The 32-year-old seemingly had a breakthrough in his recovery from a low back strain this weekend, when he had his best session in the batting cage since landing on the shelf, according to MLB.com. Yelich said that he's targeting a return to action before the Brewers' road trip wraps up Wednesday in Kansas City, but don't be surprised if the team takes a more conservative approach and gives him more time to heal up from the back injury before activating him from the 10-day injured list.

