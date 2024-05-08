The Brewers reinstated Yelich (back) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday. He'll serve as the Brewers' designated hitter and will bat third in the team's series finale in Kansas City.

Milwaukee optioned infielder Tyler Black to Triple-A Nashville to clear room on the 26-man active roster for Yelich, who had been on the shelf since April 16 with a lower-back strain. Despite missing well beyond the minimum 10 days, Yelich will return to the lineup without having gone on a minor-league rehab assignment, as the Brewers were encouraged enough with how his back responded to baseball activities over the past few days to activate him. He'll be eased back into action in a non-defensive role, and Yelich could end up seeing more work at DH over the next week or two before gradually settling into his usual spot in left field.