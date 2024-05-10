Yelich went 3-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's win over the Cardinals.

Yelich singled in his first at-bat before coming home on a Rhys Hoskins home run as the Brewers took an early 3-0 lead. The outfielder would then add an RBI triple in the fifth to extend Milwaukee's lead and finished the game with three hits for only the second time this season. Yelich had gone hitless in his first game back from the injured list but he's actually hit safely in 11 of his 13 games overall this season. He's also driven in at least one run in four of his last six contests.