Yelich went 0-for-3 with two walks, two steals, and a run scored in Monday's loss to Miami.

Yelich stole his fifth and sixth bases of the season in the sixth inning. First the Brewers outfielder stole second before catching starter Ryan Weathers off-guard on a throw back from his catcher, taking the opportunity to swipe home. Overall, Yelich is slashing .321/.398/.564 in 89 plate appearances this season.