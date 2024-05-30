Yelich went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 10-6 win over the Cubs.

Yelich's last homer was was April 10. He dealt with a back injury that kept him out of the lineup for nearly a month, and his power was the last part of his game to return. The outfielder has gone 20-for-69 (.290) over 18 contests since he returned from the injured list, though he's logged just six extra-base hits in that span. For the season, Yelich is slashing .306/.390/.546 with six homers, 22 RBI, 19 runs scored, seven stolen bases, four doubles and two triples over 29 contests.