Yelich is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

With a lefty (Martin Perez) on the hill for Pittsburgh and the Brewers and Pirates getting together for a day game after a night game, the lefty-hitting Yelich will hit the bench in the series finale. Yelich's absence clears a spot in the outfield for Blake Perkins, who returns to the lineup after playing off the bench for the past two games.