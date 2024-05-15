Yelich is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.
With a lefty (Martin Perez) on the hill for Pittsburgh and the Brewers and Pirates getting together for a day game after a night game, the lefty-hitting Yelich will hit the bench in the series finale. Yelich's absence clears a spot in the outfield for Blake Perkins, who returns to the lineup after playing off the bench for the past two games.
