The Brewers placed Yelich on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with low-back inflammation.

Yelich was removed from Tuesday's win over the Cubs when his back flared up on him. It's been a nagging issue for Yelich off and on for the last few years, and he will visit with a specialist the coming days, per Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Yelich isn't sure how long he might be sidelined, but his tone Wednesday seemed ominous, as he discussed "a couple different discussions I think that need to be had." Gary Sanchez returned from the 10-day IL to take Yelich's roster spot and will be one of the candidates to fill in for him at designated hitter.