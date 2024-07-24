Yelich was removed from Tuesday's game against the Cubs due to back tightness, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The 32-year-old outfielder had gone 0-for-1 with two walks before Rhys Hoskins pinch hit for him in the eighth inning. Back injuries have been a recurring issue for Yelich in recent seasons, and he spent nearly a month on the injured list earlier in the year due to a lower-back strain. The severity of his latest injury remains unknown, though the team may offer more details ahead of Wednesday's contest.