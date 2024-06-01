Yelich went 5-for-6 with a stolen base, two doubles, five RBI and one run scored in Friday's win against the White Sox.

Yelich collected his first five-hit game of 2024 and fifth of his career, achieving the feat for the first time since Aug. 17, 2019. The former MVP has been resurgent since returning from a back injury May 8, hitting .321 (25-for-78) with one homer, six stolen bases, 16 RBI and 14 runs scored. Overall, Yelich is slashing .325/.406/.564 in 134 plate appearances while anchoring a formidable first-place Brewers lineup.