Yelich went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run, two runs scored and a walk Thursday against the Diamondbacks.

Yelich took Jon Duplantier deep in the third inning to record only his second home run of the campaign. Despite the lack of power, Yelich is still getting on base at a .391 clip and is hitting .253 across 92 plate appearances. He also continues to show signs of turning things around at the plate, as he has recorded at least one hit in five of his last six starts and has a modest three-game hitting streak.