Yelich (back) took swings in the cage and worked in the outfield prior to Saturday's game against the Rangers, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Manager Craig Counsell said the good news about Yelich's back is that it seems to be a muscular issue, not structural, but the bad news is that they haven't been able to pinpoint one specific thing that triggers it. With an off day Monday following Sunday's early start, the reigning MVP is still considered day-to-day and is more likely to return for Tuesday's game against the Twins.