Brewers' Christian Yelich: On-base machine in NLDS
Yelich went 0-for-3 in Sunday's series-clinching victory over the Rockies, but he did walk twice, score a run, and steal his second base of the series.
Yelich totaled just two hits against the Rockies, but one of them was a two-run home run in Game 1, and he still reached base two times via the walk in all three games en route to posting a .571 OBP in the series. The NL MVP favorite will continue playing every day for the Brewers the rest of the way.
