Brewers' Christian Yelich: Remains out Monday
Yelich (back) is not in the lineup Monday against the Rockies.
Yelich exited Sunday's game against the Mets with back discomfort, and while the issue isn't expected to force him onto the injured list, it will cost him at least one game. Ben Gamel is starting in right field and hitting seventh in his stead Monday. Yelich should be considered day-to-day.
