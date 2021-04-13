Yelich (back) is improving but will remain out of the lineup Tuesday against the Cubs, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.
Yelich left Sunday's game against the Cardinals with a sore back and did not participate in Monday's contest. He's unlikely to miss too much more time, but the Brewers will remain cautious with the star outfielder for now.
