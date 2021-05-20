Burnes allowed two earned runs on two hits and a walk while striking out nine across six innings Wednesday against the Royals. He did not factor into the decision.

Burnes allowed his only two hits of the game in the second inning, one of which was a two-run home run by Michael Taylor. He was stellar otherwise, and has now struck out at least nine hitters in each of his seven starts this season. Despite maintaining a 1.79 ERA and 67:2 K:BB across 40.1 frames, Burnes has earned only two wins. He's projected to draw his next start Tuesday against San Diego.