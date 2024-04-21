Burnes (3-0) earned the win Saturday against the Royals, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk over 5.2 innings while striking out four.

Burnes cruised through the first five innings, going 1-2-3 through Kansas City's lineup three times over that stretch as the Orioles provided him with plenty of run support. The only runs he would allow on the day came via a three-run shot off the bat of Salvador Perez in the bottom of the sixth, before the right-hander was then relieved by Danny Coulombe with two outs in the frame. Burnes has now won each of his first three decisions to open the season and now holds a 3.09 ERA in April to go along with an 18:5 K:BB. Perhaps the only downside is that he's now surrendered a home run in four of his five outings.