The Diamondbacks placed Burnes on the 15-day injured list Friday with right shoulder inflammation.

Burnes showed diminished velocity in his last start versus the Yankees, serving up three home runs during a four-batter span at one point. The veteran righty had a setback in his recovery from Tommy John surgery earlier this season when he suffered a teres major strain, though there's no indication at this point that the new injury is related. It's unclear whether Burnes has a chance to pitch at some point in the postseason, should the Diamondbacks qualify. Burnes had been slated to start Saturday's game in San Diego, but that assignment could now go to Ryne Nelson.