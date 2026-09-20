Burnes allowed four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two over 2.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Yankees on Sunday.

Burnes served up three home runs during the third inning, prompting an early exit as the Diamondbacks can't afford to cede ground as they lag behind in the playoff race. Over his three starts so far, Burnes has surrendered nine runs across 10.1 innings with an 8:4 K:BB. He's now been tagged for five runs, and it's clear he's still got some more rust to shake off following his return from June 2025 Tommy John surgery. Burnes is tentatively projected to make his last start of the regular season at San Diego.