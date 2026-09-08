The Diamondbacks reinstated Burnes (elbow) from the 60-day injured list to start Tuesday's game against the Royals.

The 31-year-old is ready to step on a big-league mound for the first time since June 1, 2025, when he suffered the elbow injury that forced him to undergo Tommy John surgery. Burnes made just one rehab appearance in the minors but also pitched in a bridge game last week, during which he built up to 50 pitches. The right-hander seems likely to be limited to about 60 pitches in his first start back from the IL, with the Diamondbacks likely to be monitoring his workload closely down the stretch.