Burnes is expected to start a game during the final series of the regular season against the Padres, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

Burnes was roughed up by the Yankees on Sunday, allowing four runs on five hits, including three home runs. The right-hander has allowed five home runs and four walks over 10.1 innings since being activated off the injured list. Burnes is pleased with his secondary offerings, but the velocity of his signature pitch, the cutter, is down and not creating enough separation. He's tentatively scheduled to start Saturday.