Burnes did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing five runs on five hits and no walks over 4.2 innings against the Marlins. He struck out four.

Burnes wasn't particularly effective, notably surrendering back-to-back homers in the fourth inning. It was a step back for the right-hander, as he twirled three shutout innings in his season debut last week against the Royals after completing his recovery from Tommy John surgery and a teres major strain. Burnes built up to 75 pitches (48 strikes) in his home debut Monday. The 31-year-old's next start is tentatively scheduled for Sunday against the Yankees.