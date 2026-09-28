Burnes said Monday that the right shoulder injury which landed him on the 15-day injured list during the final weekend of the regular season was fatigue-related and he expects to be fine after rest, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Burnes had his Tommy John surgery rehab interrupted by a teres major strain in June, and his season ended prematurely due to what the Diamondbacks labeled as shoulder inflammation. However, it sounds as if the veteran hurler will be able to have a normal offseason after resting for a bit. Burnes allowed nine runs with an 8:4 K:BB over 10.1 innings in three starts for Arizona in 2026.