Burnes didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Royals after allowing two hits and two walks while striking out two over three scoreless innings.

Burnes made his long-awaited 2026 debut after completing his recovery from Tommy John surgery and immediately delivered three scoreless frames. The right-hander threw 35 of 57 pitches for strikes and worked around traffic without allowing Kansas City to capitalize, finishing his outing by striking out Salvador Perez with a runner at second. It was Burnes' first major-league appearance in 15 months, and Arizona ultimately prevailed 5-3 in 11 innings. Burnes should make his next start next week against the Marlins.