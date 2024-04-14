Burnes didn't factor into the decision Sunday against Milwaukee, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks across five innings. He struck out five.

After being dealt to Baltimore this offseason, Burnes took on his former team for his fourth start of the campaign. Burnes' outing started rough, giving up a solo homer and a double to the first two batters he faced -- William Contreras and Rhys Hoskins. He settled in afterward, retiring eight of his next nine batters, but still ended up allowing a season-high three runs. Burns has surrendered long balls in three of his four starts in 2024 and owns a 9.5 K/9 through 23.2 innings. He's tentatively scheduled to start against the Royals on Saturday, who rank top five in MLB in home runs, RBi and stolen bases.