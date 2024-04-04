Burnes came away with a no-decision in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Royals, allowing two runs on nine hits over 5.2 innings. He struck out three without walking a batter.

The right-hander fell just short of his second straight quality start to begin the season, getting pulled after exactly 100 pitches (67 strikes), but Burnes got outdueled by Cole Ragans and was in line for the loss until Baltimore rallied late. Burnes has a dazzling 14:0 K:BB through his first 11.2 innings with the O's, and he lines up to make his next start in Boston next week.