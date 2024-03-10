Manager Brandon Hyde named Burnes the Orioles' starter for Opening Day against the Angels on March 28, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.

It's not a major surprise the Orioles' new ace will be taking the mound Opening Day, especially with Kyle Bradish (elbow) beginning the season on the injured list. Burnes is making his third Grapefruit League start Sunday versus the Blue Jays and will look to get on track ahead of the regular season, as he's allowed three runs on four hits and a walk over 2.2 frames in his first two spring starts.