Burnes did not factor into the decision Friday against Oakland, allowing one run on three hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out six.

Burnes was solid Friday, holding the A's to a lone run on a Shea Langeliers homer in the first inning. He'd depart with a one-run lead, though Oakland would tie the game off Craig Kimbrel in the ninth before beating the Orioles in extras, leaving Burnes with a no-decision. It's the first quality start in three outings for the 29-year-old right-hander -- Burnes failed to make it through six innings in his previous two starts. Overall, he's 3-0 with a 2.55 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 35:8 K:BB through six starts (35.1 innings) this season. Burnes is currently lined up for a home matchup with the Yankees next week.